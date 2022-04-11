Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

