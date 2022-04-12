 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

