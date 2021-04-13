Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.