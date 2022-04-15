 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert