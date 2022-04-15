Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.