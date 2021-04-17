This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro