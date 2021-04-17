 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

