Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

