Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clearing skies after some evening light rain. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.