This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro