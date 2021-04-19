 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

