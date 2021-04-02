 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

