For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
