Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.