This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a…