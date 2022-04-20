Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waynesboro people …