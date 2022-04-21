 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

