Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.