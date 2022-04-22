For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
