Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.