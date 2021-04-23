 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

