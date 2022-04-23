 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert