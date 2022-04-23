Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.