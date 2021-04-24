For the drive home in Waynesboro: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Rain is e…