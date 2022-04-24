Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waynesboro people …