For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
