Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

