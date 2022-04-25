 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert