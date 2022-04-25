This evening in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wa…