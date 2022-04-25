Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.