This evening in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro