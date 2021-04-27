 Skip to main content
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

