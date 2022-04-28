Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.