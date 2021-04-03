This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Wi…