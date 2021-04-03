 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

