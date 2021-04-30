 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

