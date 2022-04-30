 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

