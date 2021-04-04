 Skip to main content
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

