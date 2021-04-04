This evening in Waynesboro: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Wi…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.