Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

