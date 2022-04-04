For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a…