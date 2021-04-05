Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.