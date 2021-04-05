For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro