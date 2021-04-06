Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
