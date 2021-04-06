Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.