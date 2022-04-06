Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a…