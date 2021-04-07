Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
