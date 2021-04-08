 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

