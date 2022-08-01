 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

