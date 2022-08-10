 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

