Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98.9. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
