Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

