For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
There's a new website called heat.gov that officials hope can help people and local governments beat the heat and keep it from getting deadly.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds ligh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. …