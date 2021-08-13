This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking a…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a…