Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
