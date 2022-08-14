 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

