Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

