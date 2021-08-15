This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro