Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
