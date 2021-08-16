Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house witho…
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds …