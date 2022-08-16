 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

