Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph.