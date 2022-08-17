 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

