This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. …