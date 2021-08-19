 Skip to main content
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

