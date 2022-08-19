 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

